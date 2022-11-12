BJP announces second list of six Gujarat candidates: Gujarat Assembly polls

New Delhi (The Hawk): The second list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The BJP has handed two women tickets in the second list of six candidates.

In addition to Sandeep Desai from Choryasi, it has fielded Mahendrabhai Padaliya from Dhoraji, Mulubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, and Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST).

The initial list of candidates for 160 of the 182 constituencies for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections was unveiled by the BJP earlier on Thursday.

14 women, 13 members of a scheduled caste, 24 members of a scheduled tribe, and 69 candidates who have already been considered twice are included in the first list of 160 candidates.

In the State, the elections for the Assembly are planned for December 1 and 5.

The first round of voting will take place for 89 of the 182 Assembly seats, and major political parties have announced their candidates for nearly all of these seats.

In preparation for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP has compiled a list of its top campaigners. Narendra Modi, the prime minister, is at the top of the list.

JP Nadda, the head of the BJP at the national level, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, the union minister for roads and highways, and Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Purushottam Rupala are among the other notable individuals on the list.

Along with state BJP president CR Patil and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, the list of celebrity campaigners also includes Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is running for re-election in the Ghatlodia Assembly segment.

Manoj Tiwary, Nirahua, and Ravi Kishan, three actors who have transitioned into politics, will also be campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of the elections, which will be held in two stages on December 1 and 5.

Vajubhai Vala, the former governor of Karnataka, is also listed among the BJP's campaigners.

In the upcoming state elections, the ruling party is running for a seventh consecutive term in office. The state has historically been a BJP stronghold, and this time the party has its sights set on retaking power with a sizable majority.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has chosen Isudan Gadhvi as its candidate for chief minister, will, however, present a formidable electoral challenge to it.

In order to overthrow the BJP government, the Congress also intends to put its best electoral foot forward.

The state has been ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years, making it a BJP stronghold.

On December 1 and 5, there will be two separate rounds of voting. On December 8, which is also the day of the announcement of the results for Himachal Pradesh, the votes will be counted.

