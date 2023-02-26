  • Today is: Sunday, February 26, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

BJP after CBI arrest of Sisodia: Only education minister in globe engaged in liquor scam

The Hawk
February26/ 2023

New Delhi: The BJP stated on Sunday that there is merit to the case against the jailed man, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, because he and other AAP leaders have never answered questions about potential corruption in the liquor policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday night over allegations of corruption in the creation and rollout of the cancelled excise policy for 2020-21.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said at a news conference that the whole affair is eye-opening and startling, adding that Sisodia must be the first education minister in the world involved in a booze "scam."—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi Delhi Deputy Chief Minister AAP Manish Sisodia BJP Sambit Patra
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in