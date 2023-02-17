BJP Leader Shot Dead By Two Bike-Borne Men

Ballia: BJP leader and former head of Asanwar village Suresh Verma was shot dead on Thursday night while he was returning after securing bail for his close aid, informed police officers.

Verma was riding pillion on a bike driven by Dev Kumar, his aide.

Dev Kumar said they were returning home after securing bail for a close friend from the village when two attackers on a bike came from behind and opened fire at the BJP leader.

Ballia SP Rajkaran Nayyar said a case has been registered against three people.

"A case has been registered against three people and two people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated," said Nayyar.

He said teams have been put together to look for the assailants.

Futher details are awaited.

—ANI