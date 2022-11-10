BJP CEC considers 182 Gujarat Assembly seats; 1st candidates' list expected Thursday

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Gujarat Assembly elections are set to take place in two parts on December 1 and 5, and the BJP's Central Election Committee met on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the forthcoming polls.

The names of 182 party candidates for the Gujarat elections were discussed and decided by the CEC. The BJP is expected to announce its initial list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, according to sources.

The meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Patil, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, and others.

Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel, and other veteran leaders decided not to run for office individually in the state elections, so it is anticipated that the BJP's candidate list will this time include younger party leaders as opposed to the previous state Assembly elections.

According to insiders, it was agreed not to grant party tickets to a number of other veteran leaders and to induct junior party leaders during the lengthy sessions held on Wednesday.

Following the Central Election Committee meeting's conclusion, Union Home Minister Shah also met separately with the chief minister of Gujarat and the leader of the Gujarat BJP.

The BJP is reportedly planning to reveal the names of almost 100 candidates for the 89 Assembly seats in the state that will be filled in the first round of voting on December 1.

On December 1 and December 5, voting is scheduled for the state's 89 Assembly seats. The deadline for nominations for the 89 assembly constituencies in the state's first round of elections is November 14, and the deadline for the 93 assembly seats in the second round, which will be conducted on December 5, is November 17.

