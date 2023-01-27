BJP's electoral committee finalises Tripura candidates

New Delhi: For the impending Tripura Assembly elections, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Friday at the party headquarters here to finalise the names of the candidates.

Party president JP Nadda, along with senior party leaders and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, as well as Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, were present at the meeting.

A significant portion of the day was taken up by this meeting, which lasted well over three hours. The final names of the candidates running in the February 16 Assembly elections were discussed seat by seat.—Inputs from Agencies