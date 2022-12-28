BJP's Om Mathur's comment shocks party workers

Jaipur (The Hawk): An alleged video of veteran leader Om Mathur challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral in the midst of the ongoing faction battle in the Rajasthan BJP.

In his video, Mathur can be seen giving a speech to a sizable crowd at the Jan Aakrosh Sabha in Parbatsar.

He claims, "There should be no miscommunication of any type. As of right now, I am a Central Election Committee member. I take care of each and every name when residents of Jaipur send lists to other places. Even Modi cannot remove the stick if I place it there (Main Jahan Khoonta Gaad noon, PM Modi bhi nahin hila sakte).

Along with it, he urged the state's BJP leaders to abstain from showing favouritism, telling them to "stop conducting my favourite and his favourite business."

On social media, where users are voicing various perspectives, Mathur's announcement and remarks are trending.

Thank God the BJP has a leader who can openly oppose Modi, a user commented.

Former Rajya Sabha member Mathur currently serves as the BJP's in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Back then, he stated, "The Parliamentary Board will choose the CM face in Rajasthan; I am not running for CM.

It is important to note that several Rajasthan BJP officials are considering running for chief executive officer now that the national leadership has declared that the Assembly election will be held on PM Narendra Modi's behalf.

