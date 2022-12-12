B'desh family held with phoney IDs, connected to SP MLA

Kanpur (The Hawk): Five Bangladeshi family members, including a child, were held by the Kanpur police for allegedly possessing forged identification documents, according to the police.

A couple, their kids, and the woman's father make up the family.

They were held, according to the police, for possessing forged Indian passports, Bangladeshi passports, Aadhar cards, and other documents, as well as for residing unlawfully in Kanpur. They were taken into custody on Meston Road.

Irfan Solanki, a jailed Samajwadi Party MLA, and Manny Rahman, a local councilman, are said to have given Rizwan and his family certificates. Rizwan was originally a native of Khulna, Bangladesh.

The signatures of Solanki and Rahman will be compared to those on the certificates given to the family, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Anand Prakash Tiwari, in order to determine whether they are guilty of fraud.

Additionally, 13 bogus passports, five Aadhar cards, diplomas, foreign currency, gold jewellery, and more than Rs 14 lakh were recovered by the police.

Rizwan Mohammad, 53, his father Khalid Majid, 79, his wife Hina Khalid, and their two children were among those apprehended and jailed.

Rizwan allegedly originally sought to deceive the police but subsequently admitted to the crime when questioned, according to the police.

Rizwan admitted to authorities that he entered India in 1996 on a tourist visa and married Hina Khalid in Delhi in 1998.

Hina had also entered Bangladesh illegally, he said, and had gotten a Bangladeshi passport before leaving for India.

Both of their kids, Rukhsar Rizwan, 21, and his son, Rukhsar Rizwan, 17, had entered Bangladesh without authorization and received passports there.

Both the 14-Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Indian Penal Code apply to them. A thorough inquiry into the situation is under progress.

(Inputs from Agencies)