Australia and India agree to strengthen maritime security cooperation

New delhi: On Friday, Australia and India recommitted to their defence and security relationship in the face of increased Chinese military muscle flexing in the Indo-Pacific region. They hope to confront common problems and advance the cause of an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

At the inaugural annual India-Australia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, discussed ways to increase bilateral defence cooperation generally, particularly in the marine area.

"The prime ministers agreed that, as a practical step, India and Australia may continue to explore conduct of aircraft deployments from each other's territories to improve operational familiarity and enhance maritime domain awareness," a joint statement following the Modi-Albanese meeting said.—Inputs fromAgencies