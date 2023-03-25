Atishi presents first DCPCR award for child rights

New Delhi: On Saturday, Atishi, the education minister of Delhi, presented the first DCPCR Children's Champion Awards to pioneers in the fight for children's rights and development.

Individuals and institutions that have made substantial contributions to children's health, education, protection, and agency will be honoured with a newly established award from the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

To paraphrase the DCPCR Children's Champion Award citation: "Awardees of the DCPCR Children's Champion Award are some of those extraordinary people from all over the country who took the road less travelled, struggled, and faced several challenges in the system, but were determined to bring about the change in the lives of children."—Inputs from Agencies