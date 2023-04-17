Atiq Ahmad murder case defendants have no relation with VHP or Bajrang Dal: Alok Kumar

New Delhi: On Monday, representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) declared that none of the three suspects apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police for the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are affiliated with the VHP or its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal.

VHP working president Alok Kumar asserted that both the VHP and the Bajrang Dal operate "under the framework of laws and the Constitution," thereby denying any participation in the murders of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ahmad and his driver Ashraf.

Our inquiries have been thorough. Neither the Vishva Hindu Parishad nor the Bajrang Dal have any ties to the three accused. Kumar stated, "What is being spread is false." when asked about the claims.—Inputs from Agencies