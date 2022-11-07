At Mumbai Airport, $4,97,000 was taken from travellers' sarees and shoes

Mumbai (The Hawk): Officials claimed on Thursday that the Mumbai Airport customs recovered USD 497,000 worth roughly Rs 4.10 crore hidden in the saree, shoes, and bags of a family arriving from Dubai.

The three-member family arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on November 2 aboard FlyDubai flight FZ-446.

Following a tip, the Air Intelligence Unit conducted a targeted operation, and the family, which included two senior people, was intercepted.

The sleuths conducted a thorough examination of the luggage as well as a physical frisking.

The AIU discovered and seized the USD bundles hidden in one of the passenger's saree folds, the inner sole of the shoes, and one of the suitcases the family was carrying.

The three people were detained and brought before a Magistrate Court, which put them in judicial prison for 14 days.

A second investigation was ongoing.

(Inputs from Agencies)