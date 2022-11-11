At IFFI, FTII provides free courses for people with disabilities

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two free courses for people with disabilities have been announced as part of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, which will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in conjunction with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).

At IFFI 53, there are introductory courses in screen acting for individuals in wheelchairs and smartphone filmmaking for people with autism.

In order to enable people with disabilities to participate in and flourish in the magic of cinema, FTII has been offering a variety of courses with the goal of ensuring that the creation of art is accessible to everyone.

The 8-day IFFI 53 courses are scheduled to run from November 21 to November 28. The goal of one course is to turn students into contemporary auteurs, while the goal of the other is to let participants' inner actors loose.

According to officials, Ajmal Jami, a renowned expert in the field of visual communication, will instruct the fundamental course in smartphone filmmaking for people with autism. He has won numerous accolades in a variety of genres, including documentaries, commercial films, soft features, and shows. He has also reported from war and conflict zones. He has worked on major projects for organisations of national and international distinction as a cinematographer, filmmaker, and photographer.

The training will be broken up into a number of sections, starting with an introduction to the cinematic language and ending with smartphone shooting and editing. At the end of the module, there will be a screening and review session.

(Inputs from Agencies)