At - 5.5 degrees, Srinagar is the lowest it has been this season

Srinagar (The Hawk): The residents of J&K's Srinagar city had the coldest night of this season so far on Thursday with a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, which marked the beginning of the 40-day long period of extreme winter cold, known as the "Chillai Kalan" in local slang.

"Today's low in Srinagar was minus 5.5 degrees, making it the season's coldest night thus far. J&K and Ladakh are anticipated to see dry cold weather for the next 24 hours "a representative of the Meteorological (MeT) division stated.

The minimum temperature was - 5.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 6.8 in Pahalgam, and minus 5.2 in Gulmarg.

The lowest temperature in the Ladakh region was recorded at Kargil at minus 12.8, and in Leh at minus 12.

The minimum temperature was 7.5 in Jammu, 5.6 in Katra, 1.1 in Batote, 1.2 in Banihal, and 0.9 in Bhaderwah.

