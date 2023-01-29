Assistant Engineer Junaid Gaur Ganga Was Honored With The Excellent Award

Roorkee (The Hawk): Roorkee Municipal Corporation has been coming first in cleanliness in the state every year, for which the tireless hard work of the employees and the Jal Sansthan Ganga Sewer Department has been the main contribution. Without the sewer plan, cleanliness cannot be imagined. Roorkee city has come first in cleanliness ranking many times.

In which Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan Ganga has done better work in the sewer and cleaning system of Roorkee city, for which Junaid Goud Assistant Engineer Ganga was honored with the excellent Officer award.

It is note worthy that Junaid Goud looks after the work of sewerage system in Roorkee city and has done unprecedented work for sewerage in Roorkee city, due to which Roorkee city has also got relief from drainage problem. Keep working day and night for which the Chief Municipal Commissioner, Additional Sub-Divisional Officer Roorkee and Mayor Roorkee have been honored by the award on Independence Day for Junaid Gaur's excellent services. Junaid Gaur said that this honor is the honor of the high officials and the people of Roorkee, I heartily thank the respected people of Roorkee for their cooperation and higher officials our senior officers for their guidance.