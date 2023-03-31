Assam woman burnt to death, husband arrested

A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband in Assam's Dima Hasao district, police said on Friday.

The accused Joy Saran Langthasa has been arrested for killing Binita Haflongbar in Miangkra village in the hill district's Harangajao area.

According to Analjyoti Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao district, "On Wednesday night, we got information that a man has set his house ablaze with his wife inside. A police team rushed to the spot."

The body was recovered later and was sent for an autopsy.

Police then arrested the man on the charges of killing his wife.

"As per the initial investigation, Langthasa is responsible for the death of Binita Haflongbar. Further interrogation is underway," said Das.

Vinita Haflongbar was bedridden due to some illness for the past seven months, as the villagers. IANS