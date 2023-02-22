Assam govt to soon fulfil one lakh jobs poll promise: CM

Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Wednesday while handing out appointment letters to people who had recently been hired by various state government departments. He said that his administration would soon fulfil the poll promise to provide one lakh jobs to the youth of the state.

As of Wednesday, 161 veterinary personnel and 32 fisheries development officials have received appointment letters from Sarma. Other appointment letters included thirteen for the Department of Industries and Commerce and four for the Department of Public Health and Engineering.

Sarma said his administration is making good progress towards its goal of creating one million government jobs for young people in the state.

Sarma, who spoke at the event, said that hiring talented and competent young people from the state is an important step towards expanding and boosting public service in the areas of fisheries, animal husbandry, and veterinary medicine.

The Chief Minister has stated that the state government is adopting a number of measures to bring in additional momentum in the areas of fishery, animal husbandry, and veterinary medicine, all of which have the potential to accelerate the growth trajectory of the state.

"The government is working to revamp the animal husbandry and veterinary department to make it as competent as the health and family welfare department. New posts for veterinary officials will be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of the state," he added.—Inputs from Agencies