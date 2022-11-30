Assam-Meghalaya border firing: NHRC wants prevention

New Delhi/Shillong (The Hawk): The Assam-Meghalaya border shooting incident on November 22 has been brought to the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has asked the Union Home Secretary and the Assam Chief Secretary to propose measures within two weeks to stop future shooting incidents in disputed areas between two states.

In the incident on November 22, five Meghalayan villagers and an Assamese forest guard died, and two additional civilians suffered grave injuries.

The Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards opened fire on Mukroh hamlet in the West Jaintia Hills District on November 22, killing six people, including one Assam forest guard, according to a document presented by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Commission has noted that it appears that this episode was brought on by the wider, long-running border conflict between Assam and Meghalaya.

It was stated that, on the surface, it appears that this incident could have been avoided if the argument had been resolved.

The NHRC stated, "Whatever the issue between the states, the police has to apply restraint in such instances," and added that it would like to have any SOPs on firing by the armed forces or police in places where there is a boundary dispute between neighbouring states investigated.

As a result, the Commission submitted the Meghalaya Chief Minister's message to the Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Assam.

"In particular in regions where there is a border dispute between neighbouring states, they are to investigate, develop, and advise strategies to avert such situations. In two weeks, the reaction is anticipated, "The declaration read.

According to the NHRC, the incident allegedly started with the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards pursuing a truck transporting lumber.

These Forces stopped the truck near Mukroh village. When the Assam Police arrived in their village, the residents of Mukroh grew angry.

According to the statement, they encircled the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards as a result of which shooting occurred.

Four of the villagers were found dead at the scene, while the other four were taken to the hospital with significant injuries, where two of them later died.

