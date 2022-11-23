Assam CM: Rahul Gandhi resembles Saddam Hussein

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): Rahul Gandhi currently has the appearance of Saddam Hussain, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was speaking to a crowd in support of a BJP candidate in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Gujarat will hold Assembly elections next month.

Rahul Gandhi is invisible in Gujarat, Sarma claimed in response to questions about his scant travels there in the run-up to the polls. He travels to the state as a visiting professor... He did not run for office in Himachal Pradesh either. He is exclusively travelling to locations where there are no elections. Perhaps as a result of his fear of failure.

In an apparent allusion to actors Pooja Bhatt and Amol Palekar who had participated in the Yatra, the Assam Chief Minister further said that the Congress may have bribed Bollywood stars to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.

Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, the man accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, is said to have admitted to only dating Hindu girls because they are emotional. Earlier that day, Sarma made the call for strict laws to stop "love jihad" while speaking to a public gathering in Dhansura.

