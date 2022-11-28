Arrest of Sharmila and attack on convoy incite tension

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Tension arose during Y. S. Sharmila's padyatra in Warangal district on Monday after an alleged attack on her convoy by members of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sparked her arrest by the police.

In Chennaraopeta mandal, police stopped Sharmila's padyatra and detained her along with the YSRTP officials and supporters who were travelling with her.

Members of the YSRTP attempted to thwart the arrests while yelling profanities at the police and the TRS administration. The situation was managed by the police with minimal force.

Sharmila, the sister of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was detained after she is accused of making offensive remarks towards TRS MLA P. Sudershan Reddy.

Sharmila questioned the police about why they were holding her rather than the people who had attacked her bus.

YSRTP said that TRS party members attacked and set fire to the bus that Sharmila was using to take a break from her current Praja Prasthanam padayatra.

Additionally, the YSR Telangana Party officials' automobiles were vandalised by the mob. In the Chennaraopeta mandal of the Warangal district, close to the Lingagiri hamlet, the occurrence took place.

On the 223rd day of the padyatra, Sharmila was taking part when a group of men carrying signs supporting the TRS and praising KCR arrived at the stop and set fire to the caravan.

"Since 223 days ago, my party leaders and I have been leading a nonviolent padayatra to raise awareness of the suffering of different groups of people in Telangana. Growing public support has alarmed Chief Minister KCR and his party members, who are determined to stop me at all costs "She spoke.

It is extremely regrettable that some police officers are siding with the ruling party and impeding "our efforts to contact the people and voice their grievances," according to the daughter of the previous chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Praja Prasthanam padayatra has travelled over 3,500 kilometres and 75 Assembly districts so far. So far, she has covered 4 Municipal Corporations, 61 Municipalities, and 1863 villages over 208 mandals.

