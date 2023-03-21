  • Today is: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Army plans to instal green hydrogen-based power plants along border with China

March 21, 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Army said on Tuesday that it had started the process for installing a green hydrogen-based micro grid power plant project in the forward areas along the northern borders. This comes at a time when India and China are having a dispute over the eastern Ladakh border.

The project is being carried out in frontier areas that are not linked to the main electricity networks of either the country or the state.

The Army announced on Tuesday that it has signed a contract for the project with the National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL).—Inputs from Agencies

