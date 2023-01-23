Army Chief Gen Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: After last month's clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector, India's Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, made his first visit to the border state of Arunachal Pradesh to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of India's military preparations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials said that on Sunday, Gen. Pande visited several strategic outposts in Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP), including several near the de facto border with China.

Senior commanders in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly updated the army chief on the current security situation along the border.—Inputs from Agencies