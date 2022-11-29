Apple introduces Oceanic+ app on Watch Ultra

New Delhi (The Hawk): The new Oceanic+ app from Apple for the Watch Ultra enables scuba divers to use the watch at previously inaccessible depths, up to 130 feet. Apple claimed that the new app transforms the watch into a potent and simple-to-use dive computer in a blog post on Monday. With Oceanic+'s free basic plan, you can register recent dives and access basic features like depth and time.

However, the plan costs Rs 969 a month and Rs 7,700 annually to access more sophisticated services. Family Sharing, which provides access to up to five individuals, is additionally offered for Rs 11,900 per year. Apple and Huish Outdoors worked together to build the app. "One of the most significant technological advancements to affect the dive business recently is Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra. We are developing a superior diving experience that is accessible, shareable, and available to all "Mike Huish, CEO of Huish Outdoors, said

The Oceanic+ and its companion iPhone app both provide all of the fundamental capabilities of an advanced dive computer, as well as strong dive planning and a thorough post-dive experience. Oceanic+ was developed and tested on the watch underwater by Andrea Silvestri, vice president of product development and design at Huish Outdoors, in preparation for its release.

He lauds the Watch Ultra's simplicity, which spares divers the effort of having to carry out the intricate mental calculations and button presses necessary by conventional dive computers. They are able to stay alert and in the moment as a result. The dive planning software allows users to input their surface time, depth, and gas. The app then calculates their No Deco (no-decompression) time, which is a measurement used to determine a time limit for a diver at a particular depth.

The planner also includes dive conditions like tides, water temperature, and even recent news from the neighbourhood like visibility and currents. One of the most user-friendly aspects of Oceanic+ on the Apple Watch Ultra is the haptic feedback, which Apple described as "a design feat of both the hardware and software that enables the watch to tap users on the wrist through a series of vibrations, allowing divers to feel notifications underwater — even through a wetsuit that's 7mm thick."

(Inputs from Agencies)