Apple CEO Tim Cook visits PM, pledges growth, investment in India

New Delhi: In an effort to increase investment in the world's second-largest smartphone market, Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Apple, producer of the iPhone, is expected to shortly treble the number of people employed by its contract manufacturers in India, to over 2 lakh, say government sources.

"It's great to finally meet you in person, @tim_cook! After meeting with Apple's CEO, India's Prime Minister tweeted, "Happy to exchange views on various topics and highlight the technology-powered transformations taking place in India."

On his first visit to the country in seven years, Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first Apple retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday and plans to do the same in Delhi on Thursday.

I appreciate the kind words from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Cook tweeted a photo of him shaking hands with Modi, writing, "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment."

In 2016, as the tech giant was beginning to expand into India, Cook made his last trip to the nation.

Apple is looking to India, with its huge market and growing middle class, to do for its business what China did in the last 15 years, fueling sales growth and maybe becoming a home base for the production of millions of Apple gadgets.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of the union, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, met with Cook during his visit.

"Had a great meeting with Apple CEO @tim_cook. Apple's expanded involvement in India's manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability, and job creation for women were all topics of discussion. Vaishnaw tweeted, "Co-creating a solid future together.

Cook, so the rumour mill goes, has asked for official help expanding its network of Indian component suppliers.

It was a pleasure to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook and his colleagues to discuss Apple's commitment to India's digital transformation over the long term. Among the topics discussed was "deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy, and job creation," as tweeted by Chandrasekhar.

The minister has stated that Cook's trip to India is about more than simply store openings; it is also an opportunity to discuss furthering the relationship between Apple and India.

Cook also met with the two ministers in Bengaluru to talk about the city's industrial facilities and the App Design and Development Accelerator.

It's a huge break for India's startup scene and the country's manufacturing and innovation industries. With any luck, this visit will provide him the assurance he needs to make India a powerful partner for Apple group's global goals and global value chains, as Chandrasekhar put it.

According to official sources, Cook has requested for the government's sustained support in the form of long-term stable policies to encourage investments in the country.

In India alone, Apple is responsible for 100,000 new jobs. A government source added that based on the talks, they expect the workforce to increase by 50% very soon.

Apple's contract manufacturers like Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron, and others, engage specialised staff to meet the company's needs.

The company's intention to increase its manufacturing presence in the country is reflected in its hiring strategy.

In addition, "he has also asked support to skill Indian manpower to suit the company's requirement," one of the sources added.

Apple has been provided a chance to define the skill set, and the government has promised to help facilitate this.

The company has opened a 20,000 square foot Apple store on two floors in Mumbai. Apple is rumoured to be paying a monthly rent of Rs 40 lakh and splitting profits from the store's sales

Sources say that the Delhi Apple Saket shop is half the size of the Mumbai shop, and that rent there will be Rs 40 lakh per month, or a percentage of sales.

The Apple Saket store's barricade has a distinct look, and it was apparently inspired by the city of Delhi's various gates.

More than 70 highly trained retail associates from 18 different states in India and more than 15 different languages make up the Apple Saket Store team.

All clients are welcome to shop at the store without having to sign up in advance.—Inputs from Agencies