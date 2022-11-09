Apple AirTag assists owners in locating a missing dog in the United States

San Francisco (The Hawk): According to media accounts, a woman in Florida was able to find her lost dog thanks to Apple's AirTag.

An hour after the dog went away, the owner, Denise, reportedly became aware of its disappearance, according to AppleInsider.

The owner was reported in the newspaper as stating, "I went to take the trash out, and I suppose he just escaped when I threw the trash out."

At that point, she understood that she had put an AirTag GPS tracker in the dog's collar.

The dog was eventually located in a 20-minute drive from the house animal shelter.

The monitoring device assisted a man in finding and reclaiming his stolen Range Rover in Canada in June of this year.

Three AirTag trackers were fastened to the SUV by its owner, who used them to find the car, which the police later found and returned.

He bought an identical unit to replace the stolen Range Rover after having his first one stolen before.

The first item was never recovered because the burglar drove off with it after throwing the owner's wallet and family members' phones out of the Rover in an apparent effort to thwart monitoring.

(Inputs from Agencies)