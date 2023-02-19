  • Today is: Sunday, February 19, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

Anurag Thakur advises BJP cadre to examine Himachal assembly election loss

The Hawk
February19/ 2023

Hamirpur (HP): Sunday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur urged BJP members to examine what went wrong in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and fix the problems before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Speaking to BJP members during the organization's two-day residential meeting in Hamirpur, Thakur highlighted the recent Union Budget's successes and its many programmes, particularly those aimed at women, farmers, and young people.

He said that the central government has ensured adequate funding for all areas of the budget, opening up vast opportunities for growth.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :States & UTsTags :Anurag Thakur BJP Himachal assembly election
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in