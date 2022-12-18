Ankita Murder Case: 500-Page Charge Sheet To Be Presented In Court Dec 19

Dehradun: The 500-page charge sheet has been prepared in Ankita Bhandari murder case, which will be presented in the court on Monday.

According to ADG Law and Order, V. Murugashan, it took 90 days to file the 500-page charge sheet, after examining around 100 witnesses. Bhandari was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. The 19-year-old victim worked at a resort owned by the accused in Uttarakhand‘s Pauri district.

Inspection of the crime site and interrogation of resort workers revealed that the victim left the place with accused Pulkit Arya, the resort’s manager Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Arya at around 8 p.m. on September 18, 2022. The accused confessed to the murder and throwing her body in the canal after they were strictly interrogated.

In connection with the murder, IPC sections 302, 201, 120B were added and the accused were sent to jail on September 23. The victim’s body was recovered on September 24 from Chilla canal. —IANS