Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant

Dehradun (The Hawk): Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, two Bollywood stars, met Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and asked about his health after the latter's car was involved in an accident early on Friday.

Doctors say that Pant has a fractured leg and has had plastic surgery for the facial burns.

BCCI Secretary Jai Shah had earlier spoken with Pant's family and offered assistance. The family of Pant was also spoken to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To meet the cricketer, a group from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) was travelling.

According to DDCA Director Shyam Sharma, Pant will be flown if necessary. He is reportedly no longer in danger, though.

His knee and ankle scans will be performed later on Saturday, and the results of his head and spine scans are normal.

Concern over Pant's ruptured ligament in his right knee has been expressed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to media reports, the BCCI medical staff will treat Pant's ligament, and he may be sent abroad for treatment, after consulting with the specialists caring for him in Dehradun.