Andhra man injects his pregnant wife with HIV-infected blood

Amaravati (The Hawk): A man in Andhra Pradesh is accused of injecting his pregnant wife with HIV-infected blood in order to divorce her.

The Tadepalli police detained M. Charan after receiving a report from his wife that he injected her with HIV-infected blood using a quack.

The woman informed the police that Charan had taken her to a quack in order to find a plausible reason to divorce her. She was informed that the injection would safeguard her health throughout her pregnancy.

She alleged in her complaint that she was astonished to learn she was HIV-positive during a hospital checkup.

The victim claimed that her husband had harassed her for dowry and also demanded that she bear a son. The pair have a daughter.

The police stated they were interviewing Charan and would take additional action following the victim's medical evaluation.

(Inputs from Agencies)