An actor should always have mixed bag of films: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Playing a diva, a woman who has a mind of her own or performing "messy" action sequences, Kriti Sanon says as an actor she wants to do it all without limiting herself to one genre.

The actor, best known for her work in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, is thrilled about her diverse slate of film releases this year. In 2023, she will be seen in the masala entertainer Shehzada, the mythological epic Adipurush, and the action thriller Ganapath.

All these three films are different from each other, said Sanon, adding she is looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the releases.

"An actor should always have a mixed bag of films. I don’t want to limit myself to only doing films which are on my shoulders or choose films because it has got a strong part. I don’t want to be in a box and just flow.