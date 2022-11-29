An RTI activist was assaulted to death while making inquiries

Aligarh (The Hawk): In Aligarh, a 32-year-old RTI activist was allegedly beaten to death by eight men, including the village chief and his son, on Sunday after raising concerns about the calibre of ongoing public projects in the region. His brother is now in critical condition.

According to the victim's family, Devjeet Singh, a native of Gorai village under Aligarh's Iglas police station, was slain as he and his brother were caring for their farm because he tried to expose gramme pradhan Devendra Singh's allegedly corrupt actions.

Raghvendra Singh, a DSP, said: "Pradhan, his son Kartik, and six other people are the subjects of a FIR under a number of IPC sections, including sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), and 302 (murder). The accused men have fled. They are being targeted for arrest."

Mahendra Singh, Devjeet's father, stated to TOI: "Two months prior, my son had submitted an RTI request for information on the calibre of the village pradhan's development activities. Additionally, he sought appropriate action after filing many complaints with various agencies saying that low-quality materials were being utilised for building in the village. Since then, we have received numerous threats of death. We went to the police last month to report about Devendra, but nothing happened. Now, as a result of their carelessness, I have lost my kid."

Ramvir Singh, the victim's uncle, stated: "My nephews were mercilessly attacked by the local headman and his kin using lathis and other sharp objects. We hurried to the scene as soon as we learned about the attack. Devjeet, who received severe head injuries, passed away en route to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Surendra, his younger brother, is being treated at the same hospital and is in severe condition."

As word of the murder spread, hundreds of locals protested on Monday alongside the victim's remains, calling for the perpetrators to be taken into custody right away. The body was afterwards incinerated after senior police officers assured of time-bound action.

In addition to helping his father with his farming, Devjeet reportedly ran a computer centre in the hamlet. His 28-year-old wife and two young children are left behind.

(Inputs from Agencies)