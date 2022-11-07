Amritsar would receive Rs 100 billion in beautifying funds for the G-20 summit

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Punjab Local Government Minister presided over a meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee that was convened here on Monday to discuss the G-20 Summit preparations.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains, and Harbhajan Singh are the members of the subcommittee.

The G-20 summit will take place in the holy city of Amritsar, possibly from March 15 to 17, 2023, according to local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar. The heads of state of the G-20 countries as well as other foreign delegates will attend.

He said it was an enormous source of pride that this big event will take place in Punjab and that about Rs 100 crore would be invested on improvements to Amritsar in preparation for the summit.

He added that several preparations would be made to ensure the success of the international event, which would put the state on the map of major tourist destinations and increase investment.

On this occasion, he provided specifics of the projects that will be carried out to improve the aesthetics and fundamental infrastructure of the city, stating that all work would be sturdy, long-lasting, and based on the requirements of the local populace.

He listed the projects that need to be completed as fixing roads, installing streetlights, creating green spaces, painting the Golden Gate, enhancing solid waste management, installing signage, and installing electricity.

