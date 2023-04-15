Amritpal's Pilibhit hider Joga Singh captured in Punjab

Chandigarh/Amritsar: A senior assistant of radical preacher Amritpal Singh has been nabbed by the Punjab Police for allegedly harbouring and aiding the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

Ludhiana resident and 'dera' in Pilibhit in-charge Joga Singh was detained in Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, after crossing into Punjab from Haryana, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav.

According to Bhargav, "we have arrested Joga Singh, an aide of Amritpal Singh," and he went on to say that the Amritsar Police (Rural) and the Hoshiarpur Police collaborated on the operation that resulted to the arrest—Inputs from Agencies