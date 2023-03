Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, star of the upcoming film "Project K," claims he was hurt during filming an action sequence in Hyderabad and is currently recovering at his residence in the city.

In a post on his own blog, the 80-year-old actor stated his "rib cartilage popped broke" and there is a "muscle tear to the right rib cage".

Before he flew back to Mumbai, Bachchan said that the doctor at the Hyderabad hospital where he had a CT scan told him to rest.—Inputs from Agencies