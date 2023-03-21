  • Today is: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Amit Shah to attend various events in four states in next 8 days

The Hawk
March21/ 2023

New Delhi: According to statements made by officials on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending a number of events over the next eight days. These events will require him to travel to four different states, including Karnataka twice.

Wednesday will mark the inauguration of the Sharda Devi temple, which is located in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The opening ceremony will be conducted via video conference.

Shri Sringeri Math and Seva Sharda Samiti Kashmir are the organisations that are responsible for the construction of the temple.—Inputs from Agencies

