Amazing escape for a biker in TN

Chennai (The Hawk): A biker miraculously escaped a strange traffic collision in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district after a rope from a truck carrying fertiliser looped around his neck and knocked him off the bike.

The incident happened while Muthu, a biker from Srivaikuntam town, was riding to his place of employment. He was abruptly yanked off his bike and to the ground as he was passing through the Eral neighbourhood.

Locals came running and transported him to the hospital. Muthu was hurt in the event, albeit just slightly.

A rope harness that was fastened to the truck apparently broke and became wound around Muthu's neck, knocking him off the bike, according to CCTV footage from a nearby store.

IANS was informed by police sources that they are looking into the situation and will decide on the next course of action after carefully reviewing the CCTV footage.

(Inputs from Agencies)