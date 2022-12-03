Amar Shaheed Khudiram Bos Remembered On His 133rd Birth Anniversary

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the 133rd birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Khudiram Bos, a program was organized by the Municipal Sports Committee and a tribute was paid to him. The Shraddha Suman program organized at the late Khudiram Bos Stadium on Saturday was organized under the banner of the Municipal Sports Committee under the chairmanship of Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar. The people present in the organized program offered flowers to the picture of Khudiram and highlighted the events related to his life. The speakers said that we need to take inspiration from the ideals of Khudiram Bos. It is said that at the age of 18, Khudiram Bos, who kissed the noose laughingly, sacrificed his life so that the fire of revolution could be kindled in the hearts of the youth of the country by his sacrifice. And the youth of the country could join the revolution against the British rule and participate in driving away the British from the country. City Sports Committee President Saroj Mandal, General Secretary Ravi Sarkar, Press Club President Dulal Chakraborty, Himanshu Sarkar, Govind Mandal, Rohit Mandal, Rajkumar Shah, Manik Shukla, Anandita Sarkar, Sunita Mistry, Satya Prakash Singh, Shankar, Bhavesh Haldar, Dozens including Tarun Mandal were present.