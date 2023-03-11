Alliance of corruption, says Anurag Thakur as Opposition unites over inquiry agency action

Pune: On Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur labelled as the "coalition of the corrupt" a group of political parties that have banded together to criticise the BJP-led government for what they claim is its misuse of governmental agencies against political competitors.

"Everyone had their own model of corruption. Now when action is being taken, everyone is coming together. This is not a grand alliance (maha gathbandhan) but a coalition of the corrupt (maha thug bandhan)," To the press, Thakur explained.

The senior BJP leader lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), Bharat Rashtriya Samithi(BRS), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD), all of whom have claimed that the central government is "targeting" opposition leaders with investigations by central probe agencies while ignoring allegations of irregularities against BJP functionaries.—Inputs from Agencies