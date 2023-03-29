Allahabad HC Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Top UP Official

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the principal secretary, Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh government.

This has been done because the official failed to appear before the court despite its order.

A single judge bench of Justice Irshad Ali passed the order on the contempt petition filed by the Manyata Prapta Teachers Association.

The charges against the principal secretary, secretary and director of the department were framed last month for not complying with the court order.

Petitioners had pointed out to the court that despite a decade of orders to appoint them in primary schools run by the basic education department was passed, they were yet to be appointed.

The court rejected the application moved by the state counsel seeking exemption of Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, from the court appearance.

“It is very unfortunate that officer of the rank of principal secretary is taking the order of this court in a very casual manner in a contempt proceeding initiated against him. The act of Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, is not acceptable,” observed the court.

Accordingly, a non-bailable warrant of arrest for Deepak Kumar was issued.

The court also directed secretary, Pratap Singh Baghel and the then director, Shubha Singh, of the basic education department to appear before it on April 10. Appearing on behalf of the petitioner in February last in court, senior advocate L.P. Mishra had apprised the court that the petitioner had flouted two orders of the high court passed on February 14, 2013 and July 30, 2014.

—IANS