All Urban Citizen Services To Be Digitized Through SUDM-UP

Lucknow: To create citizen-centric governance, under the State Urban Digital Mission (SUDM-UP), the Yogi Adityanath-led government will promote the revenue sources of the urban bodies with the development of Ease of Doing Business and G2G services along with making all citizen services online.

It is noteworthy that the state government had already given its approval for the establishment of the State Urban Digital Mission (SUDM-UP) to provide better online facilities to the urban population. Recently, in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal regarding registration under the Memorandum of Association (MOA) Rules and Societies Registration Act was approved.

The Yogi government is giving priority to e-governance, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'minimum government and maximum governance'. Post the cabinet approval, work on this is progressing at a fast pace.

After getting the approval of the Cabinet, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma informed that people will get better online facilities with this. Along with depositing house tax, and water tax, the facility of obtaining birth and death certificates sitting at home will be further improved. The online municipal service system is to be developed under the reform agenda of AMRUT-2. State Urban Digital Mission, Uttar Pradesh (SUDMUP) will be implemented in the first phase in 17 Municipal Corporations of the State, Municipal Councils/ Nagar Panchayats of district headquarters.

The infrastructure and manpower required for this work will be arranged from the funds received in this regard from the Government of India.

Effective implementation of citizen-centric services using IT, ITES and state-of-the-art digital technologies under Ease of Living is one of the objectives of SUDM-UP. Promoting Ease of Doing Business, issuing necessary clearances within the stipulated time, development, management and operation of G-2-G services as well as increasing the revenue sources of urban bodies are also included in its objectives.

No additional financial assistance of any kind will be required from the State Government to implement and operate SUDM-UP. Thus, there will be no additional financial burden on the State Government in respect of SUDM-UP.

The task of getting information about new and innovative experiments done in other states and providing their benefits to the local bodies is also to be done by the mission. The essential technical services under SUDM-UP will be integrated with the services and facilities of various missions, schemes prevalent in the bodies along with the state. As a result of ensuring the use of digital technology in urban local bodies and monitoring the facilities provided through it, there is a possibility of an increase in the income of the urban bodies due to their relative income. Its objective is to ensure the development, management and operation of Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business and other essential G-2-G services and to ensure saving money and time through digital techniques.

—ANI