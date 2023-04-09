All Possible Help Being Given To Disaster-Affected People In Joshimath: Dhami

Joshimath: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday listened to the problems of the people affected by land subsidence in Joshimath while reviewing the disaster relief and rescue operations at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Dhami said that all possible help is being given to the disaster-affected people.

He said that the best compensation has been fixed for the Joshimath disaster victims.

"Those who can take compensation, should take compensation as soon as possible. Prefabricated buildings have been prepared after land selection for the rehabilitation of affected families who do not have their own land," the Chief Minister said.

During this, the Chief Minister also did a site inspection of the construction works of prefabricated building on Auli Road. While giving information about the Joshimath disaster relief works, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that in view of security, 167 families have been kept in relief camps.

"So far compensation amounting to Rs 10.46 crore has been distributed to the affected landowners," he said.

"Along with the distribution of relief material regularly, health checkup facilities are being provided in the camps," the District Magistrate added.

Meanwhile, Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) has handed over a memorandum to the administration and announced that if their demand for the proper rehabilitation of the affected families is not fulfilled before April 27, they will hold a strike in Joshimath, said Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti president Atul Sati.

Speaking to ANI, Sati said, "The doors of Lord Badrivishal are to be opened on April 27, in such a situation, if the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blocks traffic in Joshimath, then the pilgrims coming on the yatra may have to face a lot of problems."

"Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti's protest is still happening on Joshimath Tehsil's premises," he added.

The Uttarakhand government on April 2, said that the families rendered homeless after incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until April 30.

The government extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30 while considering the proposal of the district administration on the matter. Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence. The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath. In January, Chief Minister Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state. —ANI