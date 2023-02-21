Alkesh Kumar Sharma Witnesses The Transfer Of Technology On Smart Energy Meter & Electric Vehicle Charger

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma has witnessed the Transfer of indigenous Technology on Smart Energy Meter and Electric Vehicle Charger to Industry Partners, here today. The Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvanesh Kumar, Group Coordinator, MeitY, Smt. Sunita Verma, officials from C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma at Transfer of Technology Ceremony

While addressing, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ can be achieved with developing more and more indigenisation of technology and taking it forward by the industry. He further said that India has moved from importing nation to exporting nation and as industry partners, you are all become great stakeholders to take this mission forward and this synergy will make India a 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat''. There is a huge market for the new and innovative devices, and the whole advantage of this technology is on efficiency which will be a win-win situation for both the developer of the technology and the industry, and ultimately India gains, he added.

Shri Bhuvanesh Kumar in his address said that the development of technology for Smart Energy Meters and Electric Vehicle Chargers is a good initiative when the country if importing the same from outside. The requirement of these two applications will grow manyfold in coming years, he added.

Earlier Shri Renji V. Chacko, Senior Director & Head Power Electronics Group, C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram has transferred the technologies to the industry partners.

Smart Energy Meter

The C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram under the ‘National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET)’ programme has developed a Smart Energy Meter based on Indian standards and suitable for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Compatible with Smart Grid Communication Technologies and supports Distributed Generations (DG).

This technology of Smart Meter was transferred to Shri Anil Mahashur, Chairman & Shri Virendra Kumar, Managing Director, Pragati Electrocom Private Limited.

Electric Vehicle Charger

The C-DAC, Thriuvananthapuram under the ‘National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET)’ has developed AC Charger as per Bharat EV AC Charger (BEVC-AC001) specifications and AIS-138 standards. Chargers are customizable to address various customer requirements.

This technology was transferred to Shri Nimish Swadia, Director, M/s Electronic System and Shri S. Nagarajan, Founder & MD, M/s Vellore Electronics and Systems Private Limited, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.