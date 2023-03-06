Akhilesh hints SP may contest Amethi in 2024

Lucknow: On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, signalled that his party would run a candidate in the prestigious Amethi seat in the upcoming election. Before, the Samajwadi Party had given the seat to the Congress.

Yadav, who was in Amethi on Sunday for the wedding of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's daughter and an influential party leader in Uttar Pradesh, offered the hint in a tweet written in the state's official language, Hindi.

"To observe the suffering of the underprivileged women in Amethi was heartbreaking. The condition has always been such, even though celebrities and other VIPs have won and lost here for years "During his stop, he snapped two photos of women sitting on the ground and tweeted them out.—Inputs from Agencies