Ajit Meets Dhami

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): In what is being described in Delhi power circles as "the long pending mutually benefitting pow-wow between them due to many 'X' reasons", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in the PMO, South Block at the Raisina Hill. Both are said --- confide to sources --- to have exchanged serious notes on sensitive U'khand's borders with China, fully foolproof ways to protect them from China, kick out surreptitiously infiltrated Chinese in the state liaising with their "home country" against India etc, etc. Doval, himself very concerned with such India-damaging phenomena, has "pumped" Dhami with "instant-steps-to-take to drive away the Chinese from his state without any ruffle". Dhami has agreed, say sources.