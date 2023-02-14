  • Today is: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Menu
India

Air India purchases 220 Boeing jets for $34 billon; Biden calls agreement historic

The Hawk
February14/ 2023

Washington: US Vice President Joe Biden called the deal, in which Air India would purchase 220 planes from Boeing for USD 34 billion, a "historic agreement." Air India also has the option to purchase 70 more aircraft, bringing the overall transaction value to USD 45.9 billion.

While announcing the Boeing-Air India deal on Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden also stated that he was looking forward to strengthening ties between India and the United States alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House has announced that Boeing and Air India have signed an agreement for the purchase of 220 aircraft, with the airline purchasing 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of USD 34 billion at list price.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :IndiaTags :Air IndiaBoeing jets Joe Biden Narendra Modi
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in