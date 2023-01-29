Ahead of Budget Session, govt convenes all-party meeting on Jan 30

New Delhi: An all-party meeting will take place on Monday, a day before the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, which was called for by the current administration.

The usual gathering, which was called for by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, is scheduled to take place in the Parliament Annexe Building at noon on January 30.

It is anticipated that at the meeting, the government would seek cooperation from all parties in order to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies