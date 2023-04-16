Agriculture Robot: Economical Friend of Farmers

Farmers are decreasing in India in the agriculture sector. Some are leaving the farming profession by repeating common sentences that it is no longer profitable, becoming risky day by day. Its disadvantages do not allow even the youth to take interest in it. Robotics will surely bring the agriculture revolution. However, the road ahead is not very easy. We have to calculate the feasibility, sustainability, and efficiency of meeting the world's food needs. However, it will be interesting to see how farmers, agri-businessmen, and consumers will harness the power of robotics and digital mechanization to shape the future of this industry.



-Priyanka Saurabh



The agriculture industry in India has undergone drastic changes in the last few decades. From traditional farming methods to smart farming, we have come a long way. Technology has finally overcome the challenges of rural agriculture and is constantly coming up with advanced solutions to increase productivity. The ultimate aim is to help farmers produce high-yielding crops to feed the growing population. To achieve this continuous growth, technological advances combined with artificial intelligence have helped in introducing innovative gadgets in the shape of drones, humidity sensors, etc. One such example is agricultural robots. Robotics is the branch of technology that deals with the design, construction, operation, structural deposition, fabrication, and application of robots. Today robotics is a rapidly growing field and it continues to research, design and manufacture new robots that serve various practical purposes.



Robotics in increasing agricultural productivity and sustainability in India Companies are leveraging sensors and various technologies to monitor crop and soil health. Various AI and machine learning tools are being used to predict seed sowing time, receive alerts on risks from pest attacks, etc. Companies are using real-time data analytics on data streams coming in from multiple sources to build an efficient and smart supply chain. Agricultural robot companies are developing and programming autonomous robots to handle essential agricultural tasks, such as harvesting crops at greater volumes and a faster rate than human laborers. Some examples of an agricultural robot are the Green Seeker sensor smart machine that reads a plant's needs and then applies the exact amount of herbicide fertilizer needed. The Green Seeker is a machine that uses sensors to tell a plant what it needs.



Robot Drone Tractor A new generation of robotic drones is revolutionizing the way we do farming, with the creation of various robots, the announcement of the first Robot Drone Tractor has become part of the agricultural mainstream. The robot will decide where to sow, when to harvest, and how to choose the best route to cross the field. Illy, a flying robot to spread fertilizer, monitors the growing status of crops above fields, with an automated fertilizer system, the robot can fly autonomously. Fruit-picking robot research is still a work in progress, especially as the robots need to be carefully designed so that they don't get hurt while plucking the fruit. One solution is the use of suction grippers, which are used on automatic fruit-picking machines, to milk dairy animals, especially dairy cattle, without human labor. Automatic milking systems, also known as automatic milking systems, were developed in the late 20th century.



Farm equipment companies and researchers in India have developed a lot of small and heavy farm equipment for the needs of traditional farming. If robots are being used for weed control, it will help in reducing the use of herbicides and the yield will change to organic, in the same way, robots can be used for transplanting to avoid intensification. Some impressive innovative technologies by rural inventors can be operated remotely by the cell phone, this is very helpful for farmers in the summertime as the power supply is erratic. Despite various advantages, some drawbacks of agricultural robots significantly hinder their use. Agribots are machines that require considerable investment, making them a costly affair for small and marginal farmers. Eggbots are equipped with the latest technological advancements, which makes them complicated to use. Agricultural robots require farmers to become skilled and efficient in dealing with modern technology, which hinders their ability to properly care for their farmland.



India is a country that regularly faces power cuts, especially in rural areas. This renders agricultural robots useless as they cannot operate without power, leading to unnecessary wastage of time. In farming advanced intelligent machines, sensors or readers and handheld PDAs are going to be very helpful in calculation and accuracy. There are so many constraints in the agriculture sector in all countries especially in the agriculture sector farmers are decreasing in India. They are leaving the profession of farming by repeating some common sentences again and again that it is not profitable anymore and it is becoming risky day by day. Its disadvantages do not allow even the youth to take interest in it. Robotics will surely bring the agriculture revolution. However, the road ahead is not very easy. We have to calculate the feasibility, sustainability, and efficiency of meeting the world's food needs. However, it will be interesting to see how farmers, agri-businessmen, and consumers will harness the power of robotics and digital mechanization to shape the future of this industry.

—Priyanka Saurabh / The Hawk

Research Scholar in Political Science

Poetess, Independent journalist and columnist,

AryaNagar, Hisar (Haryana)-125003