Agni-3, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, is successfully tested by India

New Delhi (The Hawk): From the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, India successfully conducted a training launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3 on Wednesday.

According to a representative of the Defence Ministry, the successful test was a regular user training launch conducted by the Strategic Forces Command. The official said, "The launch was conducted at a predetermined range and checked all operational parameters of the system."

Another action was the publishing on Wednesday by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary DDR&D, and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat, of the DRDO's compendium on low intensity conflict (LIC) goods.

In accordance with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Indian government, DRDO officials stated that the compendium includes more than 100 technologies, systems, and products they have created specifically for LIC operations. For the centralised security forces, it serves as an important informational resource.

The partnership, which was formalised to create technologies and systems for LIC operations, has assisted DRDO in creating a number of goods and systems needed by the central security forces during LIC operations. According to DRDO, the collaboration has also aided in defining the development roadmap for LIC operations and identifying forward-looking requirements for their operations.

(Inputs from Agencies)