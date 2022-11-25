After the Covid limits were loosened, severe asthma attacks doubled

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to a recent study, easing Covid-19 limitations nearly doubled the risk of a severe episode for those with asthma.

The research, which was published in the journal Thorax, discovered a rise in the likelihood of asthma episodes following the removal of the pandemic limitations.

Following the lifting of prohibitions, there was a decrease in the use of facial coverings and an increase in social interaction, which increased the risk of acute respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Additionally, the study discovered that Covid-19 did not significantly increase the risk of asthma attacks compared to other respiratory illnesses.

According to professor Adrian Martineau, "this demonstrates that easing of Covid-19 limitations coincided with an increased incidence of severe asthma attacks."

The research's lead author, Clinical Professor of Respiratory Infection and Immunity at Queen Mary University of London Martineau, said the findings "do raise the possibility that some elements of the public health measures introduced during the pandemic - such as wearing face masks - could help in reducing respiratory illnesses going forward."

1.7% of participants reported having a serious asthma attack in the month prior in April 2021, when rules about social mingling and face coverings began to be eased. This percentage increased to 3.7% in January 2022, more than doubling from the previous month.

Data from 2,312 UK individuals with asthma who took part in the Queen Mary's COVIDENCE UK project between November 2020 and April 2022 were analysed for the study.

Through the use of monthly online surveys, data on face covering usage, social interaction, and asthma symptoms were gathered.

Asthma attacks were not substantially more likely to be brought on by Covid-19 than by other respiratory illnesses in the study subjects, according to Dr. Florence Tydeman, the paper's first author.

