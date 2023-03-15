  • Today is: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
After skipping Oppn march, TMC leaders warn Congress cannot take us for granted

March15/ 2023

New Delhi: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders here claimed that the Congress "cannot take us for granted" after their party skipped Wednesday's Opposition rally over the Adani issue.

According to sources within the party, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has disturbed the leadership with his remarks on TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC did not sign an unified opposition letter to the Director of Enforcement Directorate, SK Mishra, on Wednesday, demanding the probe agency to investigate the Adani Group over allegations of unethical practises, including money laundering through shell firms. In addition, it skipped the Opposition's march to the ED headquarters.—Inputs from Agencies

