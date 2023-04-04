After becoming UP MLC, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns

Aligarh: Tariq Mansoor, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), resigned on Tuesday after being nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council the day before.

According to a notice issued by AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran, Pro Vice Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will act as the Vice Chancellor until Mansoor's successor is named.

On Monday, Mansoor wrote an open letter to faculty and students at his university, in which he claimed, "This will be my last official farewell as Vice Chancellor. Throughout my six years of service, I saw the institution through both prosperous and difficult periods." In light of the difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, he expressed gratitude to the AMU community for their support.